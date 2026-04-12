BetoMedia

Has Barron Trump ALREADY COMMITTED A FELONY by not registering for the draft by his 18th birthday? Yes he DID.

“Barron Trump was REQUIRED to register for the draft VOLUNTARILY two years ago when he turned 18 years old. This would be a nice time for the President of the United States TO PROVE that his draft age son has complied with federal law and did indeed register for the draft within 30 days of his 18th birthday because FAILURE TO DO SO IS A FELONY…