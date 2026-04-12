TRUMP THE MFING PEDOPHILE BABY RAPING CHUMP...
BetoMedia
Has Barron Trump ALREADY COMMITTED A FELONY by not registering for the draft by his 18th birthday? Yes he DID.
“Barron Trump was REQUIRED to register for the draft VOLUNTARILY two years ago when he turned 18 years old. This would be a nice time for the President of the United States TO PROVE that his draft age son has complied with federal law and did indeed register for the draft within 30 days of his 18th birthday because FAILURE TO DO SO IS A FELONY…
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a day ago · 820 likes · 44 comments · BetoMedia
TYT Network
Peace Deal Dead! Trump Retaliates!
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5 hours ago · 109 likes · 2 comments · Cenk Uygur
Linsay Rousseau
The Gilead Gazette
This week on the Gilead Gazette: Trump posted unblurred surveillance footage of a woman being murdered on Truth Social, hours after Melania Trump held a surprise press conference distancing herself from the Epstein files. He didn’t name the victim. Her name was Nilufar Easmin. She was a Bangladeshi immigrant and mother of two…
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21 hours ago · 284 likes · 14 comments · Linsay Rousseau
The North Star with Shaun King
🎥 I absolutely HAD to show you this video. Yesterday the UK arrested hundreds elders who were protesting for Gaza. LISTEN TO EVERY WORD.
I generally like to write 1,000 words for my articles but this morning here in New York I simply want you to watch this 78 second video of this brave elder in the UK who is standing up for Gaza and calling out the British government WHILE BEING ARRESTED…
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7 hours ago · 102 likes · 14 comments · Shaun King