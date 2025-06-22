Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP THE MFING CHUMP TAKES AMERICA INTO WW3...GOD HELPS US...ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW WHY HE WOULD!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTRUMP THE MFING CHUMP TAKES AMERICA INTO WW3...GOD HELPS US...ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW WHY HE WOULD!TRUMP IS A LIAR...IRAN HAS NO NUCLEAR SITES...LIKE BUSH WITH LYING ASS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION!Alicia Lutz-RolowJun 22, 20252Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP THE MFING CHUMP TAKES AMERICA INTO WW3...GOD HELPS US...ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW WHY HE WOULD!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore14Share2Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP THE MFING CHUMP TAKES AMERICA INTO WW3...GOD HELPS US...ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW WHY HE WOULD!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore14Share
Your the Liar Iran has killed so many Americans, this year alone they have killed More of their own people then ever before. They are demons who what to kill anyone they can, they have nukes your Stupid to say all the shit you do, your not an American yours globalist trying to turn people against our government shameful