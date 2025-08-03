How To Kick Donald In The Nuts

God

Dear Humans,

You want to kick Donald in the nuts? Here’s how. Support the voices he can’t control. The comedians. The satirists. The ones telling the truth when no one else will. Support independent, righteous, pissed-off satire. The kind that makes them rage-post.

Ahem, for example, Letters from God is a divine comedy with a mission. Every post is a flaming bag of truth on fascism’s doorstep. You get daily posts packed with righteous rage and daily animated livestreams packed with celebrity guests.

He’s trying to silence the comedians. Kick him in the nuts!

Love, God