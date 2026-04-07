Wonkette

Knock Knock, Congress, Are You There?

So, the No New Wars President, Donald J. Trump, has turned out to be a genocidal maniac and vowed that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” in Iran. His own self-made six week deadline for ending the “precise” “little excursion,” the “short-term” operation he started February 28 has come and gone. And instead of giving…