TRUMP THE LYING MFING CHUMP IS GOING TO GET US ALL KILLED
Wonkette
Knock Knock, Congress, Are You There?
So, the No New Wars President, Donald J. Trump, has turned out to be a genocidal maniac and vowed that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” in Iran. His own self-made six week deadline for ending the “precise” “little excursion,” the “short-term” operation he started February 28 has come and gone. And instead of giving…
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30 minutes ago · 29 likes · 16 comments · Marcie Jones