Will The New Trump Administration Back Door the NWO Into the United States? - with many of Trump's current cabinet picks stinking to AI/tech high heaven, many are starting to believe that a new ambush for the US is on the horizon. Let's hear from some deep researchers, regarding the NWO coming in the back door, to fully take over the United States. Click here to read this new article.

Learn 20 Years of Mind Control Research in Only 40 Minutes - the beauty of the great awakening is the immensely powerful content that people are producing around the world. Here's one prime example. I don't even know who this is but it's about 20 years of deep research taught in only 40 minutes. When you learn about mind control, coming out of the media and government, only then can you finally live your best life. Click here to watch and listen.

Ancient Child Sacrifice Cult Now Being Normalized Worldwide - I've been warning about this ancient child sacrifice cult, hiding behind government, for 25 years. Now it's parading straight down Mainstreet, while most people simply turn their Netflix and pop music up louder, as they sink deeper into their fabricated illusions. The high priests of the child sacrifice cult, who wear white lab coats, aren't understanding the mind control they're under. Click here.

How Many Votes Were Cast For Freedom In The US Election? - Larken Rose explains the uncomfortable truths of all election cycles. There are never any votes cast for real freedom, zero....none. One side votes for extortion, theft and a loss of freedom by the group they support. The other side does the exact same. That's zero votes for true freedom and keeping all your money. When you want the truth regarding the spell of government, watch Larken Rose. To fully understand the politics in your country, please watch the major motion picture, "The Jones Plantation", written by Larken Rose. It will be the best $10 you ever spend in your entire life. Promise.

Jason Christoff