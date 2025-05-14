Trump Is Making America Constitutionally Literate—By Violating the Constitution

By John & Nisha Whitehead

May 13, 2025

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/11/donald-trump-has-broken-the-constitution/507146/

The End of the Rule of Law in America…

The 47th president seems to wish he were king—and he is willing to destroy what is precious about this country to get what he wants.

By J. Michael Luttig

The president of the United States DONALD JOHN TRUMP, appears to have long ago forgotten that Americans fought the Revolutionary War not merely to secure their independence from the British monarchy but to establish a government of laws, not of men, so that they and future generations of Americans would never again be subject to the whims of a tyrannical king. As Thomas Paine wrote in Common Sense in 1776, “For as in absolute governments the king is law, so in free countries the law ought to be king; and there ought to be no other.”

Donald Trump also seems not to understand John Adams’s fundamental observation about the new nation that came into the world that same year. Just last month, an interviewer from Time magazine asked the president in the Oval Office, “Mr. President, you were showing us the new paintings you have behind us. You put all these new portraits. One of them includes John Adams. John Adams said we’re a government ruled by laws, not by men. Do you agree with that?” To which the president replied: “John Adams said that? Where was the painting?”

If Donald Trump is remembered for anything, it may be his unintentional role in reviving public interest in the U.S. Constitution. For We the People…the challenge isn't just knowing our rights. It's defending them, before they're gone for good.