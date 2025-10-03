You can throw a big toddler fit like you do, Dementia Donnie, but you know it’s coming. Hopefully, soon. Photo: Bluesky

10/01/25 Coffee Chat: In the aftermath of the TrumpRX press conference where Trump praised Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla as a “great leader” and announced a $70 Million dollar Quid Pro Quo between the Trump and the company to substitute the “Pfizer For All” name with “TrumpRx” a multi-billion dollar online pharmacy transfer of wealth using the U.S. government’s Medicaid program, how to deal with anti-kickback crimes when your own leaders engage in RICO.

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the worldwide exclusive stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.