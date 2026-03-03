Ken Harbaugh makes the case that even though this war was thrust upon us by the most reckless administration in American history, it is America's war — and Americans bear responsibility for demanding a Congress that reins in a rogue presidency. Ken is joined by Ambassador Bridget Brink, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and now congressional candidate in Michigan's 7th district, to discuss why war, civil rights, and government accountability are the real kitchen table issues.