Trump's 40-Year Entanglement with Jewish/Jewish Russian/Italian MOB & FBI Investigation DOCUMENTARY

THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT THAT TRUMP IS DIRTY…HE DID NOT CARE "HOW" DIRTY YOUR MONEY WAS… HIS WAS JUST AS DIRTY...-

FBI AGENTS CONFIRM TRUMP WORKED WITH THE MOB.

"PROOF" TRUMP TOWER WAS MOB CENTRAL. NOT ONLY RUNNING OPERATIONS OUT OF TRUMP TOWER BUT USING TRUMP TOWER AS PART OF MONEY LAUNDERING—Never has a president so repeatedly and openly demonstrated his disrespect for the law, the Constitution, and the democratic institutions of the United States. From Russian interference in the 2016 elections to secret deals with the mafia, Donald Trump has faced many accusations - while he claims to be the victim of an FBI conspiracy. Despite being implicated in well-documented suspect deals, he was never charged.

In fact, Trump and the FBI have been covertly enmeshed for 40 years. But exactly how far did he go to get his way, and to keep agents from investigating? Using privileged access to FBI officials, this film examines the complex relationship between the United States Intelligence Community and its businessman-turned-President, who plays a double game with the Mafia and the bureau. In the run-up of the next presidential election, this investigation proposes to lay out the inside story of Trump’s potentially compromised presidency, examined by those who know him best. Documentary: An American Affair : Trump & the Fbi (2020) Directed by: Fabrizio Calvi & David Carr-Brown Production: Pumpernickel Films and Allumage

For All Of You Who Refuse To Get Off That Globalist Controlled Trump Train:

“People who now clearly see the massive corruption being perpetrated on humanity are trying to save our nation and whether deservedly or not...it also saves every Trumpster’s ass...TRUTH is just that...TRUTH...It's not opinion...or feelings...or hope...The truth will always surface to the top of the bullshit Lies...and WINS in the end...We are losing our nation because dumbass Trump the Chump Trumpsters do not get educated and begin to Unite and Fight Back with ‘Wide Awake Patriots’ who now see everything”…

“By the time Trumpsters realize he is the piece of shit that was selected to keep the American People divided…and usher America into the bullshit NWO...It will be too late to STOP this nightmare coming at us at the speed of light… or should I say at “Warp Speed?”

You will be able to proudly take the undeniable FACT to your grave that YOU helped tear down your once Constitutional Republic...and that you are equally responsible through your sheer wilful ignorance...for the death of your own People…and those of the entire world”!

"There are none so blind as those who will not see" —-John Heywood

This proverb emphasizes the idea that wilfully ignorant people ...who actively choose to ignore or refuse to acknowledge TRUTH are the most blinded by their own biases or unwillingness to see...

