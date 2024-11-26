The Satanic-Luciferian Beast-System NWO has arrived, although not everyone is aware of it. https://www.bitchute.com/video/wsVj9t4ftg4e/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Trump Taking your Guns Under False Flag Pretense | SJWellFire—Trump will take your Guns Wings of the Same Bird. Aired 25th November 2024. Topics: Trump’s gun-grabbing agenda.| History of false flags, MK Ultra and Bill Cooper warning you. Trump assignation attempt psyops. Ai government under government efficiency. Why won’t Government officials be whistle-blowers?

Trump will bring on the digital ID and AI censorship – his words | Elon 666 Starlink rocket. Trump will bring the military to round up criminals but when will this be used for those that don’t take the MOTB and don’t subscribe to Noahide laws?

Trump wants to monitor the internet for potential shooters – order out of chaos | Trump wants the death penalty for drug dealers, remember the government runs the drugs, will he behead the swamp? | Rabbi calls Trump the Messiah that will take down Edom is the USA and West and will be the anti-Christ. Trump’s cabinet appointments are the swamp, do you have eyes to see?

Trump Taking your Guns Under False Flag Pretense | SJWellFire—https://www.bitchute.com/video/YfVqNAWJWKo2/?list=notifications&randomiz

Just how close did the US come to isolating the elderly and infirm into concentration camps during C19? Six US cities came within a whisker. Vaxx passports failed because infection and transmission were not prevented by C19 injections - despite the regulator’s knowledge that they were never intended to.

OCCUPIED | Stew Peters Network—

Premiered 24th November 2024. Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by a strange and morally degenerate people whose ultimate goal is world domination. Their poisonous tentacles now strangle every leading position and institution in the land, leading to the normalization of disgusting societal practices such as usury, transgenderism, pedophilia, communism, and the destruction of the nuclear family.

The rule of law is absent because the flow of information and money are completely controlled by one small group of people. America is no longer a sovereign nation, dual citizens control our government. We’ve been occupied. It’s time for humanity to unite against our common enemy.

Source: Stew Peters Network.

Jew Justin Trudeau’s Long-Term Friend Jailed After International Pedophile Ring Bust. Christopher Charles Ingvaldson, 42, a long-term close friend of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, has been found guilty of child pornography charges after being caught directing an international pedophile ring. https://www.bitchute.com/video/L0iViLhRfQbo

https://crier.co/justin-trudeaus-best-friend-found-guilty-of-child-porn-charges-directing-world-wide-child-porn-ring/

Trump Media Stock DJT Isn’t Worth More Than $3, Says Investor

https://www.tipranks.com/news/trump-media-stock-isnt-worth-more-than-3-says-investor?utm_source=alphanewsstream.com&utm_medium=referral

All the Rats are abandoning the Trumptanic America is going to be bankrupted just like his 6 Atlantic City Casinos—Trump Media Insiders Sell More Than $16 Million In DJT Stock $DJT https://benzinga.com/general/social-media/24/11/41993328/trump-media-insiders-sell-more-than-16-million-in-djt-stock

ANOTHER BROTHER WAR—The Cuban Missile Crisis Comedy.FIDEL CASTRO (JEW)

1965 For that purpose Kruschev (Jewish) and Kennedy, with the support of the Master of both factions, the Jewish world leader, Bernard Baruch, and with the help of Hebrew technicians, thought of the comedy of the Soviet missiles. The USSR sent missiles to Cuba, seriously threatening the United States.

Kennedy sent the fleet to block Cuba and demanded that the USSR withdraw the dangerous missiles. The Jewish-controlled press supporting the comedy, made a lot of noise about the possibility of an atomic war. Americans and the free world believed the farce and were alarmed. Then came the saving transition. The USSR removed the atomic missiles from Cuba and the United States committed itself to safeguard the government of the "Marrano" crypto-Jew communist Fidel Castro, against any invasion.P36

This way, soon after this, the Government of Eisenhower would help Fidel Castro reach power and President Kennedy would prevent every EFFECTIVE action to overthrow him. To complete this betrayal, the crypto-communist John F. Kennedy planned secretly with Nikita Salomon Kruschev a way to justify, before the opinion of the American people, a vile treaty that would pledge the United States government to support the red government of Fidel Castro against any invasion thus guaranteeing the consolidation of the communist regime in the enslaved Cuba.

A similar situation prevails in Korea and Vietnam. In Judaism these yellow Chinese Jews are known as Tiao-Kiu-Kiaou Jews, who have strong infiltrations both in the leading of the communist party and in the secret police, the government positions, and in the army.

When the Jew Nikita Salomon Kruschev turned against Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung became angry because of the steps taken by Kruschev, the Soviet dictator who was destabilizing the USSR and turning against Stalin, the man who had been able to give communism a power never achieved before; and Mao (Moses Tung) regarded as treacherous and revisionist all the anti-Stalinist political reforms approved by Kruschev.P38

https://ia600907.us.archive.org/12/items/LOPS05BakonyItsvanTheJewishFifthColumnInIslam_201903/LOPS-02-BIELSKYLouis-The_Soviet-Israelite_Claw_Strangles_The_Arabs_1977_opt.pdf



The JWO FILE Jew World Order https://odysee.com/@louismarschalko:2/JWO:4

https://i.imgur.com/OLbkGnS.jpeg

Jew Stew Peters Funded by Jews

https://i.imgur.com/c4gLKUq.mp4

Yo MAGA, You're Under a Spell - Sly Calls Trump a Mythical Character and Compares Him to Jesus—https://www.bitchute.com/video/KR6neCLYMRHD—-Trump the Manufactured Hero: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yF8ABBLDfLfE/