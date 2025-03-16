Houthis, Hamas have issued chilling warnings to U.S. President Donald Trump following the recent deadly U.S. and British airstrikes in Yemen. The Houthis declared that the "aggression will not go unanswered" and vowed to escalate their operations against U.S. interests. Hamas also condemned the strikes, labeling them a violation of Yemeni sovereignty and expressing solidarity with the Houthis. The heightened rhetoric has fueled concerns of a broader conflict as tensions between the Iran-backed groups and the U.S. continue to rise.