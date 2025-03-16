TRUMP THE CHUMP PISSING EVERYBODY OFF WITH HIS TOTALITARIAN DIRECTIVES!
THE WORLD IS WATCHING ASSHOLE! WTF ARE WE DOING OVER THERE IN THE MIDDLE OF THOSE FOREIGN WARS IN THE FIRST PLACE??
Houthis, Hamas have issued chilling warnings to U.S. President Donald Trump following the recent deadly U.S. and British airstrikes in Yemen. The Houthis declared that the "aggression will not go unanswered" and vowed to escalate their operations against U.S. interests. Hamas also condemned the strikes, labeling them a violation of Yemeni sovereignty and expressing solidarity with the Houthis. The heightened rhetoric has fueled concerns of a broader conflict as tensions between the Iran-backed groups and the U.S. continue to rise.
Wow , so much hare , are you OK or just really triggered
Why Waste Your Precious Time On Puppet Politics-Nobody Cares About There Antics Anymore-The World Is A Stage