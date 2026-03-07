TRUMP THE CHUMP NEEDS TO SEND HIS OWN DUMBASS KIDS TO THE FRONT LINES OF IRAN-MFER!
EPSTEIN FILES...DON'T FORGET
Yes, I have argued that Lyme was created by the US government and while at the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) in Virginia where I worked as a trainer to clinicians and surgeons on practice guideline development, I came to know (2017 to 2019) that Lyme had some underpinnings with US government, Plum, and CIA…a bioweapons program gone amuck. See this Newsweek story of 2019.