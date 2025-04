Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Are same inept idiots who ran Trump's OWS lockdowns & brought us Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA deadly mRNA vaccine the same idiots running the tariff policy? ggeezzee; POTUS Trump now considers tariff

I cannot seem to agree in what it is for it is a joke. Why was this brought out like a clusterfuck? Who is doing this to Trump? For by the time the exemptions list is set up (and yes, with favors and cronyism and kickbacks and bagmen etc.) there will be NO tariffs...No tariffs…