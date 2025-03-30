People are wondering why Trump never placed his hand on the Masonic KJB (King James Bible) when he was sworn in as corporate “president” this year for his second term.

Keep in mind, that it is a British Crown corporation (a foreign corporation) that he works for and that is who placed him in office. If Trump were being honest, he would tell you that this is not your “government” and that your unincorporated government was pushed aside during the Civil War.That was staged by the Rothschilds to take over America, and turn it into a Private for Profit, Foreign Owned & Controlled Corporation.

Back to the story. This will take a bit of a history lesson. Bear with me. The King James Bible was commissioned by King James of course and was published in 1611. This Bible was based on the Tyndale Bible which was published in 1526. Tyndale was drawn and quartered for his efforts to translate the New Testament into English as it was illegal to do so according to the king. The KJB is based on the Tyndale Bible but parts of it were changed to suit the agenda of the Masons.

The Masons? Yes. King James was a Scottish Rights Freemason. The parts of the Tyndale Bible that were changed involved this earth being flat, which it is, and various other content. You can research that if you want. The Masonic Bible IS the King James Bible, and now you know why. I have a Masonic Bible myself, but I am NOT a part of the Masonic Luciferian cult. I was an initiate but had no interest in proceeding past being a Job’s Daughter. My grandparents were both 33rd degree Masons and took me to a church to learn the Bible so that I could later become an Eastern Star witch and know every way to blaspheme God. They run every 501(c)(3) church. many pastors are Masons. (501=one five-pointed star of Baphomet, c is the 3rd letter in the alphabet, so there’s your 33. They out it in your face.)

During his first term as corporate president, Trump placed his LEFT hand on the Bible, the “left-hand path” of the Masons vs. the right hand of God.