World War Now

ISRAEL STRIKING EVERYWHERE, Syria/Turkey, Trump Tariffs, Le Pen, Africa Wars, & MORE! WWN Ep. 114

In this massive week of WWIII analysis we discuss Israel’s massive strikes on Gaza, Lebanon, & Syria all while the US massively, yet ineffectively, continues to strike Yemen’s Houthis as well as the Ayatollah’s response to Trump’s demanding letter. We discuss the collapsed ceasefires, how Israel is openly confronting Turkey in Syria, US military movements to CENTCOM to strike Iran, how Israel wants the US to use Azerbaijan against Russia/Iran, & more! We also discuss the frontline situation in Ukraine as Russia advances, the future of Black Sea negotiations, China’s massive drills around Taiwan & their connection to Iran, the protests against Erdogan, & the prophetic situation. We also break down Trump’s tariffs, what countries they target and the effect they may have on geopolitics. Then we head to Africa and discuss big developments in Libya as Haftar’s son visits Turkey, how US propagandists are being paid to agitate for war against Rwanda in the Congo (for Jewish interests), as we…