These Protests do NOT address the REAL problems. We have avenues with which to shut all this bullshit down, but as long as we keep shouting RIDICULOUS chants at these RIDICULOUS Protests that DO NOT WORK, Nothing is going to change.

We continue to allow ourselves to be splintered into so many groups attacking so many issues at the same time, rather than uniting ourselves into one massive Force to be reckoned with. This is EXACTLY what they want us to do. Keep us spinning everywhere and nowhere. It is part of their plan. Their biggest FEAR is that Americans put our differences aside unite and fight as one front.

These rallies are not even REAL. They are choreographed by the dumbass leftist communist and non thinking IDIOTS that are a huge reason of why we are where we are today.