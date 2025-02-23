*******************CONTINUED*******************

***TREASON BY ANY OTHER NAME IS STILL TREASON****

When we reflect on the recent past, recall the Comey hearings in 2017, when asked by Eric Swalwell about Trump’s mobbed-up partner in Trump SoHo, Comey refused to comment — the mobbed-up partner had been an informant. But Comey threw the election to Trump when he announced he was reopening the Hillary email investigation days before the vote. The damage to our democracy is incalculable. Was it New York FBI officer Charles McGonigal — indicted for working for the Russians — who whispered in Comey’s ear? What happened to unleash that monster in our White House…

Trump weakened environmental protections — rolling back more than 100 environmental policies while in office during a time when the world is on fire — and for that he is a monster. His Republican activist plants on the Supreme Court continue to weaken environmental protections, steal women’s rights, and roll back the freedoms of a diverse America. And even as a flurry of indictments reveals, Trump to be a national security risk, I still go back to Helsinki — when his fealty to Putin caused a collective gasp in Langley. He has remade whole parts of America in his ugly image — a fake rich guy because all money launderers are fake rich guys — playing victim to pick the pockets of those who don’t know MAGA is a Russian op. At 77 years old, he’s playing to a crowd of his peers.

“What is Donald Trump to Putin? Just another Yanukovych.”—Michael MacKay, RadPod Ep66

Trump accelerated global fascism, denigrating the US on the world stage, while propping up dictators. He, like his billionaire backers, were betting on fascism winning. Now, with the latest indictment, they’re not so sure and since they don’t have an alternate candidate, they have to still pretend they like the monster. It’s important to read the indictment — it’s 45-pages of straightforward treason. He lied, he knew was lying, and he tried to steal our votes to stay in power.

It’s been a long seven years, and I’m emo reading today’s 45-page, four-count indictment. I am proud of my country — we have endured a lot together. You’ll find the indictment here.

Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

A few months ago, I took the time to map out metrics, which revealed that Trump’s fanbase is shrinking, but the media is addicted to propping him up. I wrote:

EPISODE 66: Russia will not win this war with special guest Dr. Michael MacKay—Radicalized: Truth Survives, an investigative podcast on disinformation and radicalization with Heidi Cuda, Jim Stewartson, High Fidelity, and Sean Conner. Special Guest: Michael MacKay Michael MacKay has a Ph.D. in political philosophy from the London School of Economics. He has been involved in Ukraine since independence, working there as a university lecturer, Internet project director, and international election observer. MacKay’s extended analysis covers Russia's hybrid war against democracy worldwide, including the Trump-for-President active measure against the United States. Guest Socials: https://radiolemberg.com/ua-articles