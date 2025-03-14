TRUMP THE CHUMP...
The UnPopulist
Trump Is Going After Big Law to Make it Difficult for His Political Targets to Get Effective Representation
Late last month, Donald Trump moved to strip security clearances from lawyers at the storied international law firm of Covington & Burling to punish it for providing legal assistance to former special counsel Jack Smith, who led the federal prosecution of Trump over Jan. 6. The move was an extrao…
a day ago · 39 likes · 31 comments · Walter Olson
Trump's America Is in a Free Fall—Not a Slippery Slope—to Tyranny
“There is no universally accepted definition of a constitutional crisis, but legal scholars agree about some of its characteristics. It is generally the product of presidential defiance of laws and judicial rulings. It is not binary: It is a slope, not a switch. It can be cumulat…
22 days ago · 240 likes · 28 comments · Larry Diamond
Trump’s Obscene Jan. 6 Pardons Will Live in Infamy
As Inauguration Day neared, Donald Trump and his associates put out a reassuring message: while the new president would pardon many Jan. 6 rioters, as he had promised supp…
2 months ago · 68 likes · 9 comments · Walter Olson
Trump's Attacks on the Human Rights of Palestinians Are Next Level
“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too.” So declared U.S. President Donald Trump at a Feb. 4 news conference while standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first leader to…
2 days ago · 24 likes · 7 comments · Emily Tamkin
How Silicon Valley’s Corrupted Libertarianism Is Dismantling American Democracy
Dear Readers…
12 days ago · 128 likes · 63 comments · Mike Brock
How the Libertarian Party Became the Reactionary Arm of Trump and Trumpism
Even among ideological libertarians, the Libertarian Party has long been viewed with a mix of disdain and embarrassment. To the degree anybody else is aware of the LP, it’s from the 2016 presidential campaign of former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson, whose poll numbers briefly broke into the low double digits before collapsing to…
3 years ago · 60 likes · 57 comments · Andy Craig