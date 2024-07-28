The IDIOTS that are worshipping Trump the Chump don't want to hear anything negative about their savior coming to save them. It's called having no COURAGE or DIGNITY! When the truth doesn't align with their mamby-pamby ideologies and personal misplaced beliefs, they cannot handle the truth!

Everybody wants a savior. That way they don't have to be their own. Heaven forbid they believe that Jesus Christ is the ONLY Savior. and we have to fight our own battles we have allowed to manifest from sheer laziness and stupidity.

We have to clean up the mess we made out of this country which was handed down to us by many who shed much blood, fighting for Freedom. The American People have become a very "entitled" minded people, possessing much indignation and willful ignorance.

Trump the Chump is a Jesuit-trained freemason. He is a billionaire who protects the billionaire bankers and military-industrial complex and has the utmost allegiance to Israel, NOT the United States of America.

Trump the Chump as I like to call him, is the signer of unconstitutional legislation which was then passed into treasonous laws such as the Cyber Infrastructure Surveillance Act (CISA) for example, for Americans to be spied on by the USA INC. He is responsible for the deaths of hundreds and thousands of Trusting Americans by encouraging them to get the DNA-changing Bio Weapon depopulation poison jab immediately into their bodies, with his aptly dubbed "Warp Speed" soft diatribe narrative, and let's not forget to mention all the trips he took headed for "Epstein Islands Underage Rape Parties” on the "The Lolita Express" with his buddy Jefferey Epstein.

Now there's a man who's going to put this country back together Right? Sure…that's what Trump the Chump is all about…Right? God... Family ...Country…Right?

(I don't know how everybody just doesn't see that.)