TRUMP THE CHILD TRAFFICKING & CHILD RAPING PRESIDENT OF NOTHING & NO ONE...KEEP THAT FRONT & CENTER THROUGH ALL THE DISTRACTIONS...Alicia LutzJan 08, 2026214ShareKim Osbøl’s Substack Another Pedophile Child Rapist Breaks Down When Caught and Arrested! (Jeffersonville IN) Original title: Pred Starts Rapping For Mom & GirI Before He BREAKS DOWN When Caught ARRESTED (Jeffersonville IN… Listen now2 days ago · 2 likes · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark214Share
YANKS + BRITS = SATANIC EVIL PARTNERSHIP.
1st and 2nd world wars started over oil---is 3rd world war on the cards!?
How was the UK involved with tanker seizure?
https://youtu.be/5gbzfzTccQQ?si=bO4-Wj2CrjU8ORLs