TRUMP THE BIG FAT CHUMP — FIRST 100 DAYS IN THE ISRAELI WHITE HOUSE
Trump’s AI Digital Police State Control Grid. (Constitutional Prohibited Standing Army)
Trump's Complicity With the Globalist Bankers’ Plans Will Be the Destruction of Our Constitutional Republic.
Trump Signed An Unconstitutional Prohibited Executive Order #13800 Known As the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency under the Department of Homeland Security (CISA ACT) on November 16, 2018, That SPIES on ALL Americans, Violating the American People’s 4th Amendment Right Protected under the Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America - circa 1787 which states:
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.
Trump Seizes the Powers of a Dicktator.
Trump Betrayed His ‘Own’ Non-Critical Thinking Supporters.
Trump is Pushing ‘Their’ Massive Debt onto the American People.
Trump maintains Insane Conflicts of interest with His Profiteering Billionaire Cronies.
Trump Delivered America To The BIG PHARMA Medical Industrial Complex Global Genocide.
Trump’s Self-Proclaimed ‘Father of the Vaccine’ mRNA Bio Weapon Death Jabs Led to a Mass Depopulation of American Citizens, thereby Murdering Millions.
Trump Is Now Delivering The American People To The AI BEAST SYSTEM.
Trump is a Zionist Freemason whose Kids have Converted To Judaism, & is Now Hijacking the U.S.A. Corporation (de facto). He has employed numerous influential Zionist Jews into his Cabinet, which is today purporting to be the Lawful Constitutional Government of the Republic.
Trump Proclaimed In Writing in May 2017 Jewish American Heritage Month in America.
Trump Clearly Shows Through His Actions That his First Allegiance is to Israel, not America. Anyone Who Disagrees with him is automatically labeled ANTI-SEMITIC.
Trump Declares War on Countries in the Middle East Who Have Done Nothing To The American People.
Trump Aids & Abets Genocide in Palestine, Committing Crimes Against Humanity, Killing innocent Women & Children, in the Name of the Protesting American People, Under the Explicit Orders he’s taking, from Israel’s Murdering Dicktator Bibi Netanyahu.
Trump Shamefully Attacks America’s Bill of Rights 1st Amendment on Free Speech, which is Protected by the Constitution, which he Equally Disrespects.
Trump Sits Idly by While Our Food is Poisoned & Our Food Supply is Destroyed.
Trump Continues to Allow Depopulation Weather Warfare / Geoengineering on All Americans via Directed Energy Weapons, causing Firestorm Attacks, Massive Man-Made Hurricanes & Flooding, Poisoning Our Air with Chemtrail Spraying consisting of Toxic Material including but not limited to, Aluminum, Barium, etc, the American People are being Doused With Daily.
Trump continues the Mass Destruction & Theft of the Wealth of the American People.
Trump’s Professed Friends Include but are not Limited to, Convicted Pedophile Child Traffickers Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Soon-To-Be-Convicted Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy, aka P. Diddy, aka The Diddler.
Trump keeps Pushing For an Unconstitutional North American Union. He continues to suggest the United States should seek to expand its Territorial Holdings by Encouraging Canada to join the Union as America’s 51st State.
Trump is overreaching his executive powers by suggesting purchasing Greenland from Denmark, & Reclaiming Control of the Panama Canal.
Trump was Selected Into his Position to Usher America into The New World Order.
SOURCES:
https://il.usembassy.gov/president-donald-j-trump-proclaims-may-2017-jewish-american-heritage-month/
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-plan-new-us-empire-2008028
FREEDOM IS AN ‘INHERENT’ GOD GIVEN RIGHT BESTOWED ON ALL OF US…
FREEDOM DOES NOT COME FROM ANY MAN…
FREEDOM IS NOT FREE…IT MUST BE PROTECTED AT ALL COSTS…
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE THE ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO SPEAK OUR MINDS.
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE THE ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO BE LEFT ALONE.
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE THE ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO BE ‘ARMED’ FOR PROTECTING OURSELVES & OUR LOVED ONES.
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE THE ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO HAVE CHOICE OF WHO WE WORSHIP.
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE OUR ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO ASSEMBLE FOR REDRESSING THE CORRUPTION OF OUR POLITICIANS.
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE THE ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO BE SECURE IN OUR PERSONS & OUR HOMES.
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE ARE GUILTY OF A CRIME UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT.
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE THE ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO A FAIR TRIAL
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE LOSE THE ‘INHERENT RIGHT’ TO PURSUE PEACE, PROSPERITY & HAPPINESS
WITHOUT FREEDOM, WE WILL LIVE IN A ‘POLICE STATE’.
WITHOUT FREEDOM…THERE IS NO QUALITY OF LIFE…THERE IS NO LIFE…
WITHOUT FREEDOM… NOTHING MATTERS.
********************************TRUMP—THE MAGA FRAUD******************************
https://rumble.com/v6syhlj-trump-the-maga-fraud-truthuntold-5-3-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
*****REMEMBER WHO THE FUCK WE ARE*****
