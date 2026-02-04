Died Suddenly's Substack

Epstein and Bill Gates Discussed a 'Pandemic Simulation' in 2017 According to New Epstein Files

In recent days a fresh batch of Jeffrey Epstein Files has ignited a wave of viral discussion across social platforms, putting the spotlight on previously unseen documents that some observers say show the now-deceased financier engaging in strategic discussions with Bill Gates and members of his inner circle as early as 2017, years before the COVID-19 pa…