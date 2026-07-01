🚨 BREAKING: The 13-Year-Old Trump Rape Accuser Has Gone Into Hiding. The Day Before SCOTUS Labelled Him A Rapist. And Two Days Before The DOJ Has To Cough Up 37 Pages Detailing Trump's Abuse

Mila* had come to the hospital with health problems that a compassionate healthcare worker quickly pieced together to tell a sobering story: she had been sexually abused.

The hospital collaborated with law enforcement, who began to suspect that this was bigger than just an abuse case. That’s when they connected with The Exodus Road’s investigators.

Our teams reviewed the documentation in collaboration with the hospital, assessing the child’s injuries. From there, they pieced together a picture of the full criminal operation she had been caught in.

A perpetrator was posing online as a 12-year-old, luring other children around the same age to a hotel with promises of modeling opportunities. Once the girls got there, the adult would sexually abuse them on camera, later selling the material online to eager international buyers. The operation was lucrative, secretive, and deeply traumatizing for the innocent children who fell into his snare.

Fortunately, our team was able to help build a case quickly from Mila’s story. They helped her mother file a formal complaint with law enforcement. In the process, they stopped another young girl, Tina,* from going to the same hotel to meet the same fate.