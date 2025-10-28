TRUMP ON A MISSION TO ANNIHILATE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WITH HIS 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT', 'FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED' USA CORPORATION...
Political Witch
Notes From The Front 10/28/2025
Good morning beloved community…
The Wise Wolf
What Do You Tell God When You Let His Children Starve?
They voted for him twice. Believed the promises. Trusted that a businessman would understand what it means to work hard and still come up short. Now Sarah and Mike sit at their kitchen table in Pennsylvania, staring at an empty pantry and two hungry kids. Their three-year-old doesn’t understand why there’s no milk. Their six-year-old has stopped asking for snacks. The SNAP benefits that kept them afloat? Gone. Not because they did anything wrong. Not because they’re lazy. Because a billionaire playing government shutdown chicken decided their children make good bargaining chips. Mike works fifty hours a week at a warehouse. Sarah cleans houses. Together they make just enough to not qualify for much, but not enough to actually live. The food stamps bridged that gap. Past tense. They thought they were voting for someone who’d fight for families like theirs…
The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump
Starving Children Just to Make a Point
Donald Trump’s leadership style has always been a toxic combination of sadism, greed, corruption, and incompetence. Now, because of him, a lot of the people in the world’s richest country might be going hungry. ABC News reports that the Department o…
