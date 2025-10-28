The Wise Wolf

What Do You Tell God When You Let His Children Starve?

They voted for him twice. Believed the promises. Trusted that a businessman would understand what it means to work hard and still come up short. Now Sarah and Mike sit at their kitchen table in Pennsylvania, staring at an empty pantry and two hungry kids. Their three-year-old doesn’t understand why there’s no milk. Their six-year-old has stopped asking for snacks. The SNAP benefits that kept them afloat? Gone. Not because they did anything wrong. Not because they’re lazy. Because a billionaire playing government shutdown chicken decided their children make good bargaining chips. Mike works fifty hours a week at a warehouse. Sarah cleans houses. Together they make just enough to not qualify for much, but not enough to actually live. The food stamps bridged that gap. Past tense. They thought they were voting for someone who’d fight for families like theirs…