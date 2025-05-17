While Trump is bragging that he might do something to alleviate the hunger he helped cause, one starving girl, who was filmed pleading for a return to normality just days ago, has reportedly died, despite the hundreds of trucks of food at the border that Israel won’t allow in.

If Trump finally acts now, it seems it’s only because he took a massive bribe from Qatar. There is an amusing irony that liberals are furious about Trump being bribed into potentially doing the right thing, not that I am holding my breath. I suspect it’s more likely that Mossad will sit him down and say “about those tapes we have on you…” Regardless of what comes next, this acknowledgement is still big because it’s an admission of genocide.

In his eagerness to accept a plane from Qatar, Donald Trump has achieved a remarkable feat, uniting many partisans across America's bitter political divide. The problem for the White House is that unity is happening in opposition to it. Maga influencers have described the move as a "bribe", a grift, or an example of the high-level corruption that Trump himself has consistently promised to root out.

SOURCE: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckg4zk22n9wo?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=ema

“THIS TREASONOUS SELF-ENRICHING BASTARD DOES NOT REPRESENT ME.” Alicia Lutz-Rolow

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." So supposedly said the Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Ilyich Lenin. The diplomatic whirlwind that has surrounded US President Donald Trump this week suggests the old Bolshevik might have been onto something.

Trump's frantic week of peace brokering hints at what he really wants—CHA CHING!!!

THEY ALL MAKE ME SICK!

SOURCE: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyv789ejgxo

Hamas says new Gaza talks have begun, hours after Israel launched major offensive…

A man carries a child to the hospital following Israel's fresh offensive in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip…

SOURCE: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cd7geg3lvz1o