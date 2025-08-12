This morning, I watched Donald Trump stand at a podium and announce he’s taking over Washington, D.C. — federalizing the Metropolitan Police and sending in the National Guard under the D.C. Home Rule Act.

Let’s be clear — this isn’t about “saving” the city. It’s a dress rehearsal for a fascist takeover and a desperate move to distract from the Epstein files that are closing in on him. In September, survivors and their attorneys will speak publicly for the first time about what’s in those files — and Trump knows it.