READ: Trump is a pedophile
Donald Trump has spent years trying to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein. He’s tried to laugh it off, deny evidence, even sue journalists for printing the truth. But no matter how many times he screams “fake news,” the facts keep catching up with him…
17 hours ago · 70 likes · 10 comments · Really American
There are terrorists that have evidence that Trump was part of the Epstein evidence and a pedophile. They used that evidence to blackmail Trump and his network while he was campaigning. Trump agreed to help these terrorists in exchange for them not releasing the evidence publicly. Trump and these terrorists joined forces at that point. These terrorists even helped Trump win the election. These terrorists contacted thousands of people. They manipulated all of these people to support and vote for Trump.
Now these terrorists are trying to make it appear that they want this to end but Trump and his network are preventing it. These terrorists are trying to make Trump and his network appear desperate and dangerous. That way these terrorists will have an excuse why they could not to the right thing.
Christopher Wray and Kash Patel have tampered with evidence. FBI Cyber had all the digital Epstein evidence. The more Trump’s network does to cover stuff up the more evidence these terrorists get on them. These terrorists are trying to use this evidence to force Trump or his network to kill me. Kash Patel personally dissuaded me from presenting the FBI NYC field office evidence in mid 2024. He was not even officially a part of the FBI yet. Neither were any of the 5 people there “training” with him that day.
Trump’s network is now forced to help these terrorists or they will be imprisoned for what they have been doing. Trump’s network from covering up his crimes against women and children has grown over the last 30 years. Trump is putting all of these people in positions of power. It’s almost impossible to do anything about Trump, Trump’s network or these terrorists.
These are the key players I have identified in Trump’s network so far:
Dan Bongino, Alina Habba, Pam Bondi, Mike Johnson, Christopher Wray, Kash Patel, Bryan Vorndarn, Gen. Mike Flynn, Tulsi Gabbard, Todd Blanche, Emil Bove, Jeanine Pirro, and Kristi Noem.
I can connect these people mostly from what they have been doing publicly.
What Trump and his network are doing to me they have done to women, children and children’s parents that have tried to report rape to authorities. It’s not just Kash Patel and Christopher Wray doing this either. The victims that these people have silenced need to join in a class action lawsuit against the government. Between Trump threatening victims and the authorities not pursuing justice for these victims. These victims can never get justice and have to live in fear for their lives. Trump and his network should be in prison for life. These terrorists have to be held accountable for their actions.
