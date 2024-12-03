Did Billions of People Just Inject Sci-Fi Mind Control Technology Into Themselves and Their Own Children? - in this brand-new article, I do my very best to answer that exact question. I document a growing pile of evidence that leans toward mind control technology being not only hidden in the COVID injection, but it was this very agenda that was driving the entire COVID psy-op.

I Got Sort of Rude and Really Aggressive In This Interview - Here's Why - this nice man from Nova Scotia Canada called me onto his podcast. He had his first awakening in 2020, during the COVID psy-op. Saying that he wasn't prepared for the straightforward way I laid things out, including the hard-core solutions that I tabled. Click here to view and listen. I got direct, blunt, and very straightforward because we need to move mountains now.

Tony Lohnes will discuss how brainwashing works and all about the poisons we inject into ourselves daily. Jason was born in Truro Nova Scotia. He is living in Latvia at the moment.

From Jason's website - Jason Christoff runs an international self-sabotage coaching school where students are educated on the subjects of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification, and psychological manipulation. Jason's students then use their knowledge in these areas to help reprogram their clients into better versions of themselves on all levels.

Jason believes that the social decay we openly see in our world today has only come about because key players in our society are using this manipulative psychology against most of humanity. If we are to survive and thrive in the upcoming years Jason believes that each citizen must understand these processes, to protect themselves from future psychological operations.—https://rumble.com/v5uy34t-how-brainwashing-works-and-how-to-get-off-the-poison.html

This Podcast Was Made 2.5 Years Ago in June of 2022 - people think I'm hard on Trump. I'm hard on anyone who thinks they have the right to rule over other people. I'm harder on people who believe that it's OK for their neighbors to be extorted and poisoned by an ancient crime syndicate, masquerading as the government. Was I accurate with my predictions 2.5 years ago? You tell me. Click here.

Medical Doctor, Dr. Simone Gold, Highly Concerned About Some of Trump's Cabinet Picks - Trump is lining his cabinet with people who have proved to be pro-censorship and pro-jab in the recent past. If you're a Trump supporter, it's time to get on the phone and start telling the Trump team not to even dare come at the US with another fake pandemic and fake vaccine push. Click here.