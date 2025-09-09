Is Trump Trying To Weaken The Resistance Of The American People By Destroying The Economy? IS THAT A TRICK QUESTION????

PEDOPHILE TRUMP IS NOBODY'S PRESIDENT. HE NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED AND STAND TRIAL FOR HIS CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN & GAZA GENOCIDE... Women and children are increasingly less safe in a country run by those who refuse to hold predators accountable. From state-level elections to cover-ups at the highest level, the GOP is demonstrating its priorities in protecting those accused of predation and abuse. Suri Crowe breaks down the deterioration of women’s and children’s rights in the new Trump administration.