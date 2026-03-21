TRUMP IS A PEDOPHILE DOUCHE BAG & OUR AMERICAN SOLDIERS HAVE HEADS UP THEIR ASSES...THEY NEED TO STAND THE 'F' DOWN...
REMEMBER THE OATH YOU TOOK TO THE CONSTITUTION...NOT A PEDO
PlotSickens—Modern War Parity and the Military Usury Complex.
The David Pakman Show
Trump is discovering that war does not end on command
Donald Trump may have just said the most dangerous thing of his presidency. And that is not hyperbole…
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6 hours ago · 97 likes · 21 comments
The WinePress News
Palantir's Peter Thiel Takes His Deranged Antichrist Lectures To The Vatican
Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel is still rambling on about the antichrist, and after drawing wide criticism for his remarks, Thiel is now taking his lectures to Vatican City…
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6 hours ago · 13 likes · 6 comments · The WinePress
Conflict & Democracy
War Update - Trump set to walk away from Strait of Hormuz
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6 hours ago · 16 likes · 3 comments · Paul Mason
Conflict & Democracy
Announcing... Reds: A Global History of Communism
Today I am delighted to reveal the cover design for my new book Reds: A Global History of Communism. It’s taken me more than two years to write and a lot of dark moments staring at first hand accounts of elation, disillusion, atrocity and self-deception…
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16 days ago · 29 likes · 3 comments · Paul Mason
Tee Ashby
"The Dark Truth Behind Calls for an Iran Uprising"
“President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are urging Iranians to step up against the regime. Ana Kasparian discusses on The Young Turks…
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6 hours ago · 23 likes · 7 comments · Tee Ashby