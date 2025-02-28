Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP IS A NEW WORLD ORDER DEMONIC CHUMP... Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTRUMP IS A NEW WORLD ORDER DEMONIC CHUMP... EVENTUALLY EVERYONE SHOWS THEIR TRUE COLORSFeb 28, 20255Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP IS A NEW WORLD ORDER DEMONIC CHUMP... Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore45Share-5Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP IS A NEW WORLD ORDER DEMONIC CHUMP... Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore45Share
ALL PRESIDENTS and LEADERS of EVERY COUNTRY are NWO PUPPETS. It’s been that way longer than your grandparents have been alive. If our votes mattered they wouldn’t let us do it. The 5 families that control the world come together and pick all the world leaders. They created a left and right to divide people. But it’s still the same group. It’s all one big evil group! So let’s stop picking just one person and show the evils of them all. Cause when you attack only one then the people you want to wake up shut down instead of waking up.
The only good leaders are the ones that were murdered.
If you haven't figured out what is going on in this world by now you truly are a stupid brainwashed idiot.