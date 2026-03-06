The Parnas Perspective

Major Update: DOJ Releases Interviews With Woman Who Accused Trump of Abuse as US Military Likely Struck All Girls School in Iran

Good evening everyone. Apologies for the delayed update tonight. Just as I was about to send it, the Justice Department uploaded the previously missing FBI 302 interview files involving a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexually abusing her when she was a child. I am going through the documents now and will be digging through them throughout the night…