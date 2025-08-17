The families of Israeli hostages escalated their demonstrations to demand an end to the war with a nationwide strike on Sunday, as the military forged ahead with its war plans. Israeli police hit crowds with water cannons and arrested dozens of people as hundreds of thousands gathered across the country, brandishing yellow flags and signs calling to save the 49 hostages languishing in Hamas captivity for nearly two years. Families of those freed and left behind organized a day of marches towards the iconic Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, the focal point of efforts to bring them home.