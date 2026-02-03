Alicia’s Newsletter

Epstein's 2011 Pandemic Profit Proposal to Gates Foundation & JP Morgan

"The Epstein Files Illuminate a 20-Year Architecture Behind Pandemics as a Business Model—With Bill Gates at the Center of the Network"

John Leake

Feb 3

Fellow Substack author, Sayer Ji, just published a fascinating report on emails exchanged between Jeffrey Epstein and senior officers at the Gates Foundation and J.P. Morgan, proposing a ways to financialize and profit from future pandemics, especially in the sector of vaccine development.

It’s likely that Epstein started thinking along these lines in 2010, when the Rockefeller Foundation published its report Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The scenario titled “LOCKSTEP” envisions an international viral pandemic emerging in the years ahead, managed by tight top-down government control and authoritarian leadership.

