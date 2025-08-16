TRUMP EPSTEIN & PUTIN
Jack Hopkins Now
Handshake of Shame: Trump’s Surrender in Anchorage
3 hours ago · 23 likes · Jack Hopkins
The Bulwark
Live Reaction: Trump Bombs in Putin Summit
Donald Trump’s much-hyped Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin was a dud. No peace deal was announced. No press conference was held. It was all flattery, no real progress, and a big win for the Kremlin. Even Fox News gave it bad reviews. Tim Miller breaks it down…
3 hours ago · 647 likes · 15 comments · Tim Miller
LOL none of you were there but you know everything your TDS has gone on over drive, Stop the hate you just look so foolish when you talk crap