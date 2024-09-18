REVEALED: Both Individuals Involved in Trump Assassination Attempts Identified as ActBlue Donors

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who fired at Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and Ryan Wesley Routh, who made an apparent assassination attempt against Trump in Florida, have both been identified as ActBlue donors.

On July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks led an open fire on Donald Trump in an attempt to assassinate him at a Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Despite being a registered Republican, Crooks donated $15 to ActBlue in 2021, according to the Federal Election Commision (FEC) website.

On September 15, 2024, Ryan Wesley Routh was caught with a rifle at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He was soon after apprehended by authorities. Routh’s connections also extend to ActBlue, where he has donated a total of roughly $140 since 2018, according to FEC data.