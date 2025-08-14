TRUMP & THE THREE BRANCHES OF ROTTED GOVERNANCE NEED TO COME DOWN...NOW!!!
BEFORE THEY KILL US ALL...
First They Came – by Pastor Martin Niemöller
First, they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
California Assembly Bill 495-
Prominent California Pastor Jack Hibbs just warned his congregation about Assembly Bill 495. He said, “If this bill passes, I'm going to ask you to leave the State of California. You're going to have to pack up and you're gonna have to get out. You gotta get out. You gotta run with your kids. You gotta go.”
This bill would empower nearly any adult — like neighbors, teachers, or even abusers — to legally assume custody of innocent children without parents knowing until it’s too late. An abuser would only need a child’s name and birth date to claim full, immediate legal custody of the child if this bill becomes law. And parents would not even be notified.
While the bill is supposed to be part of the “sanctuary state” policies, AB 495 will allow strangers to take children from parents who refuse to use false pronouns or pay for puberty blockers and mutilating surgeries.
The Equality Act (HR 15 and S 1503) in Congress represents a similar nationwide attack on parental rights — enshrining radical, ideologically driven policies as a priority in our law. Under the Equality Act, parents, pastors, school counselors, and doctors could be sued for refusing to cooperate in the mutilation of minors, all in the name of “nondiscrimination,” and if parents don’t bow, they could lose their children
