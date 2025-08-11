We have a shocking government document to show you today that reveals how making sure people "die younger" will save the U.S. government 11 trillion. Today, Trump also praised Operation Warp Speed, declaring it to be the "most efficient" and "most amazing" program in America's history. But efficient at what, exactly? Efficient at achieving depopulation, thereby saving the government trillions in entitlement payouts that the US empire cannot afford. We also cover new evidence of gold revaluation that's about to happen, plus I explain why blocking imports from India is necessary to alter the debt-to-GDP ratio so that the Treasury debt market can remain viable.

Verified government document admits depopulation is necessary to achieve fiscal solvency (Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 7, 2025)