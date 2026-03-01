The Epstein Class vs. Iran: “They’ll Blow Up the World” | Dr. Gerard Horne & Ajamu Baraka
Ajamu Baraka and Gerald Horne urge Iran to prepare for all-out war.
Israel and US Strike Iran!
The Trump Administration has joined Israel in illegally attacking Iran and is asking Americans to die for war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu and his genocidal regime.
It's suspicious that Irans leaders don't appeal to world more thru media on grounds of illegal attacks and war on them; same with Gaza leaders...This hasn't always been the case but theres evidence that Gaza and Iranian leaders are compromised or fake to percentage.
If I were in Irans position I'd make all points of dispute and negotiation public, especially at point of no progress and about to be attacked; at least in written form and sent to UN,all major nations players and key people of influence around world otherwise there nothing stopping bad faith negotiations as seems glaringly apparent with USA,Isreal.
Irans quest for nuclear likely phony to degrees hiding other weapons of mass destruction just as dangerous on mass level they've likely made deals not to even talk about or they'll be attacked hence the constant " we have special weapons very powerful" yet no details ie nuclear was likely again given up on years ago if there's any logic to this mess I see now..
Irans only chance was to invite multi nation inspectors to verify all was well and to insist on media access to world to put out their position and to drop threats against Israel since USA govt compromised now to full dual citizenship largely. Iran lost the strategy cold war thus and now with most military leaders killed seems USA, Isreal may win all quick , especially if they can install a accepted puppet leadership.
I think there'll be a pause in the US for this to soak in. I've been recuperating from sinus surgery and haven't intentionally read the paper or watch the MSM or AltMedia so I can't say for certain but it doesn't seem to be public knowledge that this has started.
I see the same fiscal bulloney in my town as with the Federal USG: don't stop the spending, the projects, the new bonds, the wars, and the dismissal of what We The People want. It's a terminal disease and they do what they please. I think much of it is still a distraction from the deeper problems with Senor Epstein's banking and organ and sex and drugs sales. The crimes of all the USGs getting kick acks and shredding the Constitution at every opportunity.
People need to recognize that we can't keep going along with this behavior. I don't advocate for violence but we MUST SAY NO. We must show up and tell the Lindsay Graham's we don't want them anymore. Graham is my senator and I've lov ied against him for the last three elections. He was basically given Strong Thurmonds seat 25 years ago and he takes it a mandate to do whatever he wants. So many are this way and it must stop. Do what you can to make your voice heard. Pray for the innocent's. 🙏