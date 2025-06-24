TRUMP & ISRAEL
ENOUGH SAID...
Do Not Let The Iran War Distract From Trump's Flailing Presidency—Is he not doing the very thing he falsely claimed Obama would do?
KW Norton Borders
Those Who Seek To Dominate Us Sell Fear
Those who seek to dominate us sell fear…
12 hours ago · 5 likes · 6 comments · KW NORTON
The New Republic
The Republican Plot to Un-Educate America
The Trump administration’s bombastic attacks on the nation’s most prestigious universities have commanded the public’s attention all year long. Now congressional Republicans are poised to dramatically expand that onslaught. If you think the last few months have been bad for Harvard, brace yourself—the “big, beautiful bill” is com…
15 minutes ago · 13 likes · The New Republic, Eleni Schirmer, and Astra Taylor
The.Ink
What is the war in Iran for?
As of Monday evening, Iran and Israel have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire; there has been no official confirmation by either government, though Donald Trump posted that the agreement would go into effect in stages beginning Monday night. We will continue to monitor the agreement as it develops…
an hour ago · 30 likes · 4 comments · The Ink
Zeteo
It's Not Just Netanyahu. A Lot of Israelis Want Genocide, Too
Eighty-two. That’s the percentage of Jewish Israelis who support the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza, as revealed in a survey commissioned earlier this year by Pennsylvania State University. Yes, 82…
2 hours ago · 131 likes · 9 comments · Diana Buttu
Trump is one hell of a conman