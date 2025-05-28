https://rumble.com/v6tye1n-bracing-for-wwiii-with-hrvoje-moric-of-the-geopolitics-and-empire-podcast..html

THE PROBLEM WITH THAT IS…THEY ARE ALL GUILTY …THEY ARE ALL EVIL…SO THEY CAN’T & WON’T MAKE EACH OTHER FACE JUSTICE OR PRISON TIME…FOR THEIR TREASON & THE CONSTANT VIOLATIONS OF OUR ‘INHERENT’ GOD GIVEN RIGHTS ENUMERATED IN THE BILL OF RIGHTS & PROTECTED BY THE ORGANIC CONSTITUTION FOR THE REPUBLIC OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. (CIRCA 1781) AMERICA IS UNDER USA INC. OCCUPATION. NO RULE OF LAW EXISTS IN THE ‘PRIVATE FOR-PROFIT’… ‘FOREIGN-OWNED & CONTROLLED’ USA CORPORATION. ONLY HUNDREDS & HUNDREDS OF STATUTES. (COLOR OF LAW)

"Color of law" refers to actions by government officials that, while seemingly legal, are unlawful and used to violate an individual's rights. It essentially means acting under the guise of authority or apparent legal right when no such right exists.

A MORE DETAILED EXPLANATION:

Appearance of Authority: The term "color of law" is used to describe actions by government officials that appear to be within their legal authority, but are not.

Violation of Rights: These actions often involve the abuse of power or the deprivation of rights protected by the U.S. Constitution and laws.

Purporting to Act Officially: Even if an official acts beyond the scope of their lawful authority, their actions are considered under color of law if they are done while purporting to act in their official capacity.

Examples: Examples of actions under color of law include false arrests, unlawful searches, and the use of force without proper justification, all performed under the pretense of official authority.

Legal Consequences: Individuals acting under the color of law who violate someone's rights can face legal consequences, including lawsuits and criminal charges.

In essence, "color of law" is a legal concept that holds government officials accountable for actions that appear legal but are unlawful and violate individual rights.