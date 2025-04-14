Phyllis Bennis: Trump, Netanyahu, and the Real Estate Logic of Genocide

Phyllis Bennis, Associate at the Transnational Institute and long-time analyst of U.S. and Israeli policy at the Institute for Policy Studies, draws clear historical lines between settler colonialism, ethnic cleansing, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza. She challenges the mainstream narrative that begins history on October 7th, instead tracing the roots of settler colonialism back through decades of displacement, occupation, and apartheid policies.

Drawing parallels with apartheid South Africa, Bennis underscores the critical role of global people’s movements in forcing change and calls for immediate and sustained pressure to end Israel’s occupation and genocide in Gaza. She highlights the growing global mobilisation, the role of the United Nations, and the importance of tools like BDS in the fight for justice.