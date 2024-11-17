Who Won The Selection? Israel Did—https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZY2OARQSU2sf/?list=notifications&randomize=false

How Israel Has Brainwashed Its Population—SO VERY SAD—-https://www.bitchute.com/video/289MTAODgqjB/?list=notifications&randomize=false

BREAKING: United Nations Manager Claims WAR Is The Only Way To Make Serious Money--https://www.bitchute.com/video/ecpfVFmKy6KV/?list=notifications&randomize=false

So… now the Democrats are proposing “borrowing from our British friends” to appoint a Shadow Cabinet as “democracy’s insurance policy”? What???——————-https://www.bitchute.com/video/AHxVvHeipieB/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Why does Israel bomb markets full of children? Because They Are Fucking ANIMALS!—How Are They Able To Do It So Succinctly? WITH TAX MONEY FROM THE USA!!—https://www.bitchute.com/video/eY3IT9A1ESyL/?list=notifications&randomize=false

"Let Me Explain To You About Something Known In This Country As The Jewish Lobby"—https://www.bitchute.com/video/ffjF31GHzXxO/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Zionist Occupied Government & Trump—https://www.bitchute.com/video/mfYEr4Oj4iUv/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Antisemitism and Hate Speech Laws Played Major Role in the Christian Holocaust of Bolshevik Russia—https://www.bitchute.com/video/sK6a3HJUJNj9/?list=notifications&randomize=false