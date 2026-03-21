Never Said to ‘Finish the Job’: Fallen Soldier’s Father Rejects Hegseth’s Claim
Father of US serviceman killed in Iran war disputes Pentagon claims, raising questions about public messaging and support for ongoing conflict…
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2 hours ago · 4 likes · The Palestine Chronicle
This war was planned years ago. Brookings' paper “Which Path to Persia?” lays it out in exquisite detail. It may suit Trump that Epstein is temporarily off the front pages, but, for the people who really count, this war is proceeding to the long term agenda.