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Steven Howard's avatar
Steven Howard
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This war was planned years ago. Brookings' paper “Which Path to Persia?” lays it out in exquisite detail. It may suit Trump that Epstein is temporarily off the front pages, but, for the people who really count, this war is proceeding to the long term agenda.

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