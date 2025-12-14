Chuck Keller

“The Epstein Hunger Games?!”

Does anyone doubt that the Epstein Island visitors would pay millions of dollars to watch a “Hunger Games” competition?!

After they’re finished sexually abusing the teenage girls, there could be a competition to see which one survives to return to the mainland?!

The sharks could dispose of the losers in a gigantic glass-lined viewing tank for their viewing pleasure while they had their teeth cleaned in that obscene dental chair!

Thoughts like these are why I wish there really were a “HELL!” EVERY monster who participated in Epstein’s sadistic, monstrous activities should be in prison for life and HELL for eternity!

I don’t care which political party, religion, or philosophy they embrace.

Molest a child… Go to HELL!

