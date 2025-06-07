Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP & ELON Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTRUMP & ELON Alicia Lutz-RolowJun 07, 20251Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP & ELON Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4ShareThe UnPopulistTrump Feeds Grift, Graft, and Greed from the White House: A Video RoundupDear Readers…Read more13 hours ago · 13 likes · Landry AyresIS ELON MUSK STILL WORKING WITH Palantir to create a backdoor for them to put all Americans’ sensitive information into a Palantir database? IS THAT A TRICK QUESTION?1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTRUMP & ELON Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share