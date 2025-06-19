THESE ARE OUR SONS, DAUGHTERS, SISTERS & BROTHERS…THEY ARE BEING SENT OUT TO FIGHT & KILL PEOPLE IN A FOREIGN NATION THAT HAVE NOT HARMED US—THANKS TO AMERICA’S PRIVATE-FOR-PROFIT—FOREIGN-OWNED & CONTROLLED USA INC CORPORATION ‘S ‘NON-WAR’ CEO…

2016—Donald Trump vows to 'complete the mission' in bid to return to White House – video

“I am your retribution’: Trump rules supreme at CPAC as he relaunches bid for White House- Former president claims Biden is leading America into ‘oblivion’ and that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine”…WOW…WHAT A BUNCH OF SHIT SPEWED OUT OF THIS LYING ASSHOLE!

SOURCE: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/05/i-am-your-retribution-trump-rules-supreme-at-cpac-as-he-relaunches-bid-for-white-house

Trump vowed to end forever wars. He’s just approved one—without the order or the truth. The strike is scripted. The applause is queued. The consequences will be global. This is not restraint. It’s a spectacle with a body count.