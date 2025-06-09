The Trojan Horse Of This Century Has Arrived…

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the 2025 Special Competitive Studies Project AI Expo in DC, and how Max got ejected for filming and attempting to question a few of the war criminals on hand.

A protester waves the Mexican flag in front of a burning Waymo vehicle during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. The protest erupted after a wave of federal immigration raids began on June 7, with National Guard troops deployed to the city despite objections from local officials. Demonstrators called for an end to deportations and the dismantling of ICE. (Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

MAY I REMIND EVERYONE OF THE FOLLOWING FACT. REGARDLESS OF WHERE YOU STAND ON IMMIGRATION & DEPORTATION, THE SUPREME LAW OF OUR LAND IS THE CONSTITUION ‘FOR THE’ UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (1787) & TRUMP IS NOT KING OF AMERICA & WHETHER HE LIKES TO THINK HE IS OR NOT…HE IS NOT ABOVE THE LAW OF THE LAND!

The First Amendment to the Bill of Rights, protected by the organic Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America ( 1787 ) guarantees several fundamental ‘God Given inherent Rights: freedom of religion (establishment and free exercise)

freedom of speech

freedom of the press

freedom of assembly

freedom to petition the government

The first freedoms listed above, ‘freedom of speech’- prevent the government from silencing Americans speaking out against it for redress of grievances. The last freedom listed above, ‘freedom to petition the government’- prevents Congress from making laws that interfere with these rights…Trump is breaking the ‘Supreme Law of this Land ‘ by violating the Constitutionally Protected 1st Amendment Right of the American People in Los Angeles, California. America is not a monarchy; therefore, it has NO KING. Trump is not above the Law and is committing TREASON against ‘We the People. Wrap your heads around that!

Here's a more detailed breakdown: