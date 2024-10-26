Federal Government Whistleblower Exposes $347M Contract for Transporting Unaccompanied Minors———-https://www.bitchute.com/video/pXEFPjOyegQj/?list=notifications&randomize=false
THEY'RE ALL SITTING ON EACH OTHER'S LAP —Blackrock--Pentagon--Soros-https://www.bitchute.com/video/hJnxzlJYnzDD/?list=notifications&randomize=false
RFK Jr. Exposes How Much the Fed Has Robbed from the Middle Class and the Poor—https://www.bitchute.com/video/JCUY7CaGM5qH/?list=notifications&randomize=false
A PERFECT one minute summary of the WEF's 'Great Reset' agenda, aired on Fox New—https://www.bitchute.com/video/uZJueatGQFou/?ist=notifications&randomize=false
Makes sense since CERN, WEF, WHO, UN ,GAVI are all in Switzerland https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ei1tdR1w9F2i/?list=notifications&randomize=false
GRAPHENE OXIDE - ONCE THEY PUT IT IN YOUR BODY - ALL THEY HAVE TO DO IS THIS - TUNE THE FREQUENCY —
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E1XR0m8Ubki0/?list=notifications&randomize=false
They Are Planning On Force Medicating You Through Your Food—
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RPBuKj0cgpc3/?list=notifications&randomize=false