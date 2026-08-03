Anonymous Media Group

The Rabbit Hole Abyss and the Reckoning It Demands: Part Four D – The Conclusion.

If you are like me, you have probably wondered where did all of the globalist agenda concepts we’ve covered throughout this series come from? The climate control agenda, the carbon reduction initiatives, the fossil fuel elimination, the sustainable development framework that is restructuring land use, the energy policies, the new food systems, and the full governance system that covers the entire developed world. Where did it all come from…